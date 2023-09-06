Highlights 17-year-old Tommy Watson signs his first professional contract with Sunderland, despite interest from Rangers. Impressive potential.

Watson's decision to stay with Sunderland highlights the club's reputation as a top club for emerging talent. Focus on giving chances to young players.

Watson expresses delight and determination to continue his development at Sunderland after overcoming recent injuries. Exciting future ahead.

Sunderland have confirmed that Tommy Watson has signed his first professional contract with the club, amid interest from Rangers.

Who is Tommy Watson?

The 17-year-old, who can play in different forward positions, has been with the Black Cats since he was a kid, and he was handed his debut for the club in the previous campaign, coming on as a late substitute in the draw with Huddersfield.

As you would expect, most of his game time has come with the academy, with Watson impressing for the development sides, as he pushes for more involvement with the senior side in the years to come.

Sunderland agree new deal with Rangers target Tommy Watson

Given his potential, the club were understandably keen to tie the teenager down to a professional deal, and it was announced on Wednesday afternoon that he had agreed terms that would keep him at Sunderland until 2026.

That was a real coup for the club, which was backed up by the fact reporter James Copley had revealed that Rangers had been keeping tabs on Watson this summer, trying to sign the player before he put pen to paper on the contract.

Sunderland seen as a great club for young players

The fact Watson has decided to extend his stay with Sunderland is another example of how the Black Cats are regarded as a top club for emerging talent.

We know that the club have changed their strategy in recent years, and there is a real focus on giving youngsters a chance.

So, Watson will have recognised that, and he will want to be the next player to come through the ranks and make his mark in the first-team, even if he may have to be patient.

What did Watson say about his new contract?

The attacker told the club’s media that he is sure he is at the right club to make the improvements he wants in the years to come, whilst he vowed to push on after a difficult period after injury.

“I am delighted to continue my journey here at Sunderland. I have had a frustrating time recently with injuries, but a lot of hard work has gone in to get to this moment. I would like to thank all the staff who have supported me over the years and my teammates for being there with me every step of the way. This is only just the start and I know I am at the right place to continue my development.”

What next for Sunderland?

It had been a hectic summer for Sunderland, and the international break has come at the right time, as Tony Mowbray looks to bed in his new recruits.

They went into the break in the best way possible, with the 5-0 hammering of promotion favourites Southampton an example of the quality that is in the group, and they will use that as a marker moving forward.

Mowbray’s men are back in action when they travel to take on QPR on September 16.