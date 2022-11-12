Confirmed Stoke City XI v West Brom

West Brom welcome Stoke City to The Hawthorns this afternoon as both sides look to end this portion of the season before the World Cup begins on a high.

The Potters are looking to find a bit more consistency than they have shown so far this season, and Alex Neil will hope that can start this weekend.

They beat Luton last time out and building on that with another win against West Brom would be very welcome, though nothing is certain where the Potters are concerned at the moment.

A win today would leave things looking a little brighter ahead of the second half of the campaign, though, and Neil will be looking to use the break to really stamp his thinking across the team, ready for the rest of the year.

He’s named his final XI ahead of the World Cup break, then, and this is how it looks:

Kick-off is now just under an hour away and both sides will be looking to head into the break on a positive note…