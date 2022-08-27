Confirmed Stoke City team news for Blackburn Rovers clash as Holden makes five changes

Stoke City will be looking to impress their highly anticipated new manager on Saturday afternoon, as they travel to Blackburn Rovers.

Alex Neil is reportedly set to be watch the weekend’s game at Ewood Park, ahead of the expected announcement of his departure from Sunderland, and appointment as Michael O’Neill’s successor as Potters boss.

While Neil observes from the stands, Dean Holden is set to take temporary charge for the match, as Stoke look to pick up just their second win of the campaign.

They face a Blackburn side who after three straight league wins to start the campaign, are now looking to respond to back to back defeats in the Championship, having picked up some momentum with victory over Bradford in the EFL Cup in midweek.

Perhaps with that in mind Holden has named a Stoke side that shows five changes from the one that started the 1-0 defeat at home to Sunderland that brought an end to O’Neill’s time in charge.

Jack Bonham replaces Joe Bursik in goal, while Aden Flint, Sam Clucas, Morgan Fox and Dwight Gayle replace Phil Jagielka, Will Smallbone, Gavin Kilkenny and Tarique Fosu.

Stoke starting XI: Bonham; Wilmot, Flint, Taylor; Fox, Thompson, Baker, Clucas; Gayle, Delap, Brown

Stoke subs: Bursik, Jagielka, Fosu, Kilkenny, Smallbone, Wright-Phillips, Campbell