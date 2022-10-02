Confirmed Stoke City team news ahead of Watford clash

Stoke City face Watford this Sunday lunchtime in a game that has had plenty of storylines written around it in the lead up.

Both sides have now changed manager this year with Alex Neil in at Stoke for a few weeks and Slaven Bilic in at Watford for a few days now.

Indeed, the Croatian is back in English football after Rob Edwards was shown the door by Gino Pozzo at Watford, with many of their fans unhappy that the trigger-happy approach seems to very much remain at Vicarage Road.

Stoke will need to be prepared for any manager bounce Bilic’s arrival is going to generate, though, even if form wasn’t awful under Edwards anyway, and Neil will be eager to see his players rise to the challenge.

Here is the XI he has named for this one so let’s take a look at that now ahead of kick off at 12pm…

Your starting XI against Watford 👊 pic.twitter.com/5jJ2gKNGfR — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) October 2, 2022