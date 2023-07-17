Last season saw Stoke City attempt to cut their cloth accordingly when it came to transfers, with Financial Fair Play meaning that it was only freebies and loan deals that were put through by the Potters to boost their first-team squad.

It's set to be different for Alex Neil in 2023 though as the restructuring of the finances at the Bet365 Stadium, coupled with Harry Souttar's sale in January, means that there is room to manouevre when it comes to signing players.

Experienced Irish left-back Enda Stevens has arrived on a free transfer after many years at Sheffield United, whilst popular loanee Ben Pearson has become a permanent City player after his stint from Bournemouth last season.

Stoke are also set to sign Matija Sarkic, another loan player from last season, for a seven-figure fee from Wolves in the near future, and Neil clearly wants to get the band back together in some way, shape or form - that includes heading back in for targets that he failed to land last season as well.

City were keen to sign Coventry centre-back Michael Rose in the January transfer window on a permanent basis, with a £750,000 bid rejected for the Scotsman's services.

However, Stoke earlier today looked set to finally land their man as according to StokeonTrentLive, the 27-year-old would join the club on a free transfer, just months after the Sky Blues could have taken a significant six-figure fee to let him go earlier.

And it has now been confirmed by the Staffordshire outfit, who have landed Rose on a two-year contract.

Who is Michael Rose?

Rose came through the academy system of Aberdeen as a youngster before turning professional with the Dons, but he played just one game for their senior side before heading to Ayr United in 2016.

The defender played second and third tier football for Ayr in his three seasons at Somerset Park, featuring 108 times in all competitions until Coventry snapped him up on a free transfer in 2019.

He was a regular under Mark Robins in his debut year in League One as Coventry were promoted to the Championship, but Rose was not used as much the following year due to injuries and also just being out of favour at times.

It has been a similar story for Rose in the last two years as he has played 58 times in all competitions in that time, but he has had times in and out of the team under Robins - it was still a surprise though to see that he appeared on the club's released list come the end of the 2022-23 season, which has allowed him to sign for Stoke.

What did Michael Rose say regarding Stoke City's interest?

It emerged last month that Stoke made a move for Rose in the January transfer window, and he opened up on that potential move, stating that the Potters offered a 'good fee' for his services.

"The club received a bid for me on the last day of the January window, I think. Stoke came in for me and it was totally out of the blue," Rose told CoventryLive.

"They had sold Harry Souttar to Leicester and needed another centre-back. But I remember phoning my agent and said to him that unless Coventry accepted the bid then I wouldn’t be pushing for anything. I was at Coventry and as far as I was concerned I wanted to sign a new deal.

“Obviously if the club had accepted the bid then it would have been a different conversation, but the manager didn’t accept the bid and it was a good fee as well. And then after that things kind of changed a little bit.

“I spoke to the manager a couple of weeks later and he was saying all the right things that they wanted to keep me and get the contract sorted, that kind of stuff, and I was thinking everything was good. And then I wasn’t playing, on the bench and was still waiting for the contract to come.”