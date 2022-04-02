Confirmed: Sheffield Wednesday XI to take on AFC Wimbledon

Sheffield Wednesday look to keep their play-off hopes firmly on track this afternoon as they welcome AFC Wimbledon to Hillsborough in Sky Bet League One.

The Owls have had a good season so far and have a top six finish well in their sights, but they know that there are several other decent sides that have a good chance of beating them to it.

Winning every game is the aim in the final weeks of this season, then, and the Owls will feel that they should be beating AFC Wimbledon this weekend.

The Dons are in a dire patch of form, with their winless run stretching into the 20s in terms of matches, but a change of manager has happened now and there is every chance some new manager bounce could come into play.

Wednesday need to be wary of that, then, and this is the XI Darren Moore has named to go and get the win this afternoon…