Confirmed: Sheffield United wing-back secures move away from Bramall Lane

Sheffield United have confirmed that wing-back Femi Seriki has joined National League North side Boston United until the end of the 2021/2022 campaign.

The 19-year-old started the Blades’ 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest earlier this month and was named on the bench for the next two games – against Middlesbrough and Coventry City – but it seems the Yorkshire club feel his development is best served away from Bramall Lane for the time being.

United confirmed yesterday that Seriki has joined Boston on a youth loan until the end of the season, linking up with 21-year-old goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst, who joined the non-league club back in November.

The Pilgrims sit eighth in the National League North, which is the second tier of the National League system and the sixth of English football.

The move is Seriki’s second loan of the 2021/22 campaign, having joined Belgian side Beerschot previously.

The right-sided defender has been with the Blades since making the switch from Bury in September 2019 and made his debut while Paul Heckingbottom was caretaker boss last season – coming off the bench in the 1-0 Premier League defeat to Newcastle United.

The Verdict

Seriki has proven a useful option for Heckingbottom in the second half of the 2021/22 campaign and held his own against Forest, without standing out particularly.

He’s dropped back down the pecking order and out of the matchday squads in recent weeks, however, so it makes sense to send him out on loan to cut his teeth in senior football.

The loan move to Beerschot earlier in the season didn’t work out, with the 19-year-old making just one appearance, but the step down to National League North level should allow him plenty of opportunities.

It could be just the sort of confidence boost and experience needed to prepare him for another shot at senior football next season – whether that’s at Bramall Lane or on loan somewhere else in the EFL.