Confirmed: Sheffield United team news for vital clash with Fulham

Sheffield United have their fate in their hands this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship, as they look to seal a play-off spot against league champions Fulham.

When the fixture list was released ahead of this season, this game naturally caught the eye right at the end of the campaign as it was suggested it might be between two promotion contenders going for the title.

Whilst Fulham have won it, though, Sheffield United have had a slightly up and down season, with them doing well to recover from a poor start to get into contention for the top six.

Now, then, they know that a win will be enough to earn them a shot in the shootout for the Premier League, but Fulham will obviously be looking to end this campaign on a high with another win themselves.

Paul Heckingbottom has named his XI for this all-important clash, then, and this is how they line up…

Unchanged vs Fulham. ✊ George Baldock returns to the bench following injury. 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐍 𝐘𝐎𝐔 𝐁𝐋𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐒!! ⚔️#SUFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/AZCcVecGG4 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) May 7, 2022