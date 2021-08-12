Confirmed: Sheffield United player secures temporary Bramall Lane exit

Sheffield United have confirmed that 19-year-old Femi Seriki has joined Belgian side K Beerschot VA on loan for the 2021/22 season.

The right-back joined the Blades from Bury in 2019 and made his senior debut last season – coming off the bench late in the 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United.

It appears Slavisa Jokanovic feels Seriki’s future is best served away from Bramall Lane for the time being and the Yorkshire club confirmed this morning that he’d joined Beerschot on a season-long loan deal.

The Belgian Pro League outfit are one of the Blades’ sister clubs as part of the United World collaboration and have taken players on loan in the past, such as Ismaila Coulibaly and George Broadbent last season – with the former on a two-year loan deal.

Seriki is also the third young player to depart on loan this summer after Harry Boyes joined non-league side Solihull Moors and Broadbent moved to League Two outfit Rochdale.

Daniel Jebbison looks likely to follow suit with a string of EFL clubs, including Doncaster Rovers and Sunderland, thought to be keen on the teenage striker.

The Verdict

This looks like a no-brainer from a United perspective and an exciting move for Seriki as well.

Having been given his debut last season, the teenager will undoubtedly be keen to prove to Jokanovic while on loan that he’s good enough to be a first team player in future.

Beerschot is a club that the Blades appear to have a great relationship with and they’ll be hoping that the 19-year-old can have the same sort of success that Coulibaly has had.

The midfielder joined on a two-year loan last summer, featured regularly last term and looks set to be a regular fixture again in 2021/22.

You’d imagine that the presence of a United teammate should make it easier for Seriki to settle in Belgium, which is certainly a boost.