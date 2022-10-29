Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Confirmed Reading XI to take on Burnley

Published

5 mins ago

on

Two sides having good campaigns so far in the Sky Bet Championship meet this afternoon as Burnley and Reading face off in the second tier.

Reading have been one of the surprise packages this season with them going from relegation candidates for much of last year to potential play-off contenders this season, and perhaps even promotion contenders.

Indeed, they’ll be really happy with the start they have had so far but this afternoon represents a really tough test, with Burnley flying high at the moment under Vincent Kompany.

You would not put it past the Royals getting a good result here, though, and Paul Ince has named the side he thinks could get a big three points:

Andy Yiadom is back in the side whilst it’s also nice to see Ovie Ejaria back involved as well.

He is a quality player and should only add to what has been a good start for the Royals this season.


