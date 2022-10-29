Confirmed Reading XI to take on Burnley

Two sides having good campaigns so far in the Sky Bet Championship meet this afternoon as Burnley and Reading face off in the second tier.

Reading have been one of the surprise packages this season with them going from relegation candidates for much of last year to potential play-off contenders this season, and perhaps even promotion contenders.

Indeed, they’ll be really happy with the start they have had so far but this afternoon represents a really tough test, with Burnley flying high at the moment under Vincent Kompany.

You would not put it past the Royals getting a good result here, though, and Paul Ince has named the side he thinks could get a big three points:

🚨 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🚨 Skipper @AndyYids returns to the XI after suspension, and Ovie Ejaria makes his first start since August against Burnley. ⏳ An hour until kick-off! #BURREA pic.twitter.com/IpnscBORGM — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) October 29, 2022

Andy Yiadom is back in the side whilst it’s also nice to see Ovie Ejaria back involved as well.

He is a quality player and should only add to what has been a good start for the Royals this season.