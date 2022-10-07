Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

Confirmed Reading line-up to face QPR

Published

13 mins ago

on

Reading take on Queens Park Rangers this evening in the Sky Bet Championship in what is a really exciting looking fixture on paper.

The Royals have had a good start to the season and find themselves sitting in third place in the league table, with them just two points off of top spot as things stand.

Indeed, a win tonight would see them move top of the league for this evening at least, though it will be a tough ask.

Queens Park Rangers are having just as good a season so far and will provide a stern test, with them just the one point behind the Royals in the table sitting in fourth.

It could be a great game, then, and Paul Ince has named the side he’ll hope can get a big result tonight in west London.

Let’s take a look at the XI now ahead of kick-off at 8pm…


Related Topics:

Editor and writer usually found at a game in London.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Confirmed Reading line-up to face QPR

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: