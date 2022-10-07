Confirmed Reading line-up to face QPR

Reading take on Queens Park Rangers this evening in the Sky Bet Championship in what is a really exciting looking fixture on paper.

The Royals have had a good start to the season and find themselves sitting in third place in the league table, with them just two points off of top spot as things stand.

Indeed, a win tonight would see them move top of the league for this evening at least, though it will be a tough ask.

Queens Park Rangers are having just as good a season so far and will provide a stern test, with them just the one point behind the Royals in the table sitting in fourth.

It could be a great game, then, and Paul Ince has named the side he’ll hope can get a big result tonight in west London.

Let’s take a look at the XI now ahead of kick-off at 8pm…

🚨 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🚨 Joao and Carroll start together up top tonight at Queens Park Rangers… Our team in full 👇#QPRREA pic.twitter.com/Dt1Qj2aQ3T — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) October 7, 2022