Confirmed QPR XI to take on Birmingham City

Queens Park Rangers travel to Birmingham City tonight as they look to maintain their challenge up at the top of the Sky Bet Championship.

The Hoops are having a fine time of things in the second tier at the moment, with Mick Beale quickly settling in and getting his ideas across with a positive impact.

Indeed, the Hoops are flying high with him at the reins and they’ll be buoyed by the recent news of him turning down the chance to move to the Premier League to manage Wolves.

That certainly speaks volumes and he’ll be looking to make this trip to the Midlands a positive one for the west London club tonight.

Queens Park Rangers have announced the XI set to take to the field this evening against the Blues, then, and this is how it is going to look – let us know what you think in the comments below!