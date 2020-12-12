Confirmed: QPR v Reading team news

It’s a clash of the blue and white hoops this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship as Queens Park Rangers host Reading at the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium

The occasion in W12 is a special one as a lucky couple of thousand fans get to return to the ground to see their team live and they’ll be hoping the R’s rise to it and put in a good performance to seal victory.

Indeed, the Hoops have put in a number of fine displays this season so far but have not got their rewards and that, ultimately, is the name of the game.

Reading, meanwhile, have been more successful this year in turning attacking displays into wins and victory for them, of course, would be a fine way to bounce back after a reversal in the week against Birmingham City.

The two teams have been announced for this one, then, so let’s take a look at how they line-up…

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 4️⃣ changes to our starting XI for this afternoon's visit to QPR. 📺 Watch the game live on iFollow: https://t.co/gBudv4N8pz #QPRREA pic.twitter.com/MP7TE6kTg1 — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) December 12, 2020