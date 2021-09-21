Confirmed: QPR v Everton team news for Carabao Cup

Sky Bet Championship meets Premier League tonight at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this evening as Queens Park Rangers play host to Everton in the Carabao Cup.

Two sides that have started this season well in their respective divisions, we should be in for an entertaining clash tonight as summer turns to autumn in W12.

QPR, of course, are looking to get back to winning ways after hitting a little bit of a dry spell results-wise.

They’ve lost their last two and won just once in their last five, so beating the Toffees in normal time or via penalties would surely be a big boost in terms of getting themselves back on track.

As for Rafael Benitez’s men, a first defeat of the league season was recorded at the weekend as they went down 3-0 away at Aston Villa.

Both are looking for responses from weekend losses, then, and here’s how the two teams line-up: