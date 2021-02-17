Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Brentford News

Confirmed: QPR v Brentford team news

Published

10 mins ago

on

Queens Park Rangers and Brentford face off this evening in the Sky Bet Championship with both sides looking for the bragging rights in west London.

The reverse fixture between the two earlier this season saw the Hoops beaten by the Bees 2-1 in an entertaining game and the neutral will be hoping for more of that this evening.

For QPR, it’s a chance to get another home win under their belts after beating Blackburn Rovers last time out, whilst the Bees are looking to bounce back after Barnsley emerged victorious against them on Sunday afternoon via a 2-0 scoreline.

Both still have plenty to play for this season, too, with the Hoops looking to pull away further from those below them whilst the Bees are aiming for promotion, and that should set us on course for a cracking match tonight.

The teams are in, let’s take a look at how they line-up:

https://twitter.com/QPR/status/1362099496084262916


Related Topics:

Editor and writer usually found at a game in London.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Confirmed: QPR v Brentford team news

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: