Confirmed: QPR v Brentford team news

Queens Park Rangers and Brentford face off this evening in the Sky Bet Championship with both sides looking for the bragging rights in west London.

The reverse fixture between the two earlier this season saw the Hoops beaten by the Bees 2-1 in an entertaining game and the neutral will be hoping for more of that this evening.

For QPR, it’s a chance to get another home win under their belts after beating Blackburn Rovers last time out, whilst the Bees are looking to bounce back after Barnsley emerged victorious against them on Sunday afternoon via a 2-0 scoreline.

Both still have plenty to play for this season, too, with the Hoops looking to pull away further from those below them whilst the Bees are aiming for promotion, and that should set us on course for a cracking match tonight.

The teams are in, let’s take a look at how they line-up:

https://twitter.com/QPR/status/1362099496084262916

Here's how we line up against @QPR this evening Reid is in from the start alongside Sorensen in the back four Get the latest from @HWbetsInt

➡️ https://t.co/Wbmep795o2#BrentfordFC #QPRBRE pic.twitter.com/KgMWZ9sFPF — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) February 17, 2021