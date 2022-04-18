Confirmed QPR team news for Derby County clash

Queens Park Rangers now know that even winning all of their remaining games this season might not be enough to make the Sky Bet Championship play-off places come the end of the campaign.

The Hoops’ form has tailed off badly and it’s left them threatening to now even drop out of the top half, which is some decline in results given they were pushing towards the top two earlier in the campaign.

All they can do is try and turn it around and see what happens, then, with them looking to build on a spirited performance at Huddersfield that saw them twice come from behind to draw the game.

They face a Derby County team, meanwhile, still fighting for their lives and fresh from a win over Fulham at the start of the Easter period.

Mark Warburton has named his XI for this one, so let’s take a look at it now…