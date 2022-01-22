Confirmed: QPR player seals move away from the club

QPR have confirmed that 21-year-old midfielder Stephen Duke-McKenna has joined non-league side Torquay United on loan until the end of the season.

Having been handed his senior debut last season, Duke-McKenna has featured three times from the bench in the Carabao Cup in 2021/22 but it seems the west London club feel his development would be better served elsewhere.

The R’s confirmed yesterday that he has joined Torquay on loan until the end of the 2021/22 campaign and could make his debut for the National League club against Altringham today.

Speaking via the club website, Gulls boss Gary Johnson revealed his excitement at adding the Championship loanee to his squad.

He said: “We feel he will fit into our way of playing very well. He comes highly recommended, and we’ve seen him on several occasions first-hand.

“It’s a loan until the end of the season, and I’m sure he will fit into our ethos very well once he acclimatises, and we know he will.”

The big 2022 QPR quiz: One question about every first-team player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 27 What country is QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng currently representing at the African Cup of Nations? Senegal Cameroon Egypt Nigeria

The Liverpool-born midfielder began his career with Everton but never reached the senior side and left the club to join Bolton in 2018.

His time with the Trotters lasted just 13 months as in August 2019 he made the switch to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on a free transfer.

The Verdict

This looks like a move that works perfectly for all parties.

While Duke-McKenna has been useful off the bench in the Carabao Cup this season, it didn’t look as though he was likely to get many minutes for Mark Warburton’s side in the second half of the season.

Regular senior football could be fantastic for the young midfielder’s development and he should get that at Torquay, in what is the first loan move of his career.

He’ll no doubt be hungry to impress, with one eye on proving to Warburton and his coaches that he has a future in W12.

That should benefit Torquay, who currently sit 12 in the National League.