Confirmed QPR line-up to face Reading

Queens Park Rangers take on Reading this evening in what is a great game to kick off this weekend’s Sky Bet Championship action.

The R’s have had a good season so far and sit fourth in the second tier with 21 points to their name, just three points off of top spot and league leaders Sheffield United.

A win tonight could see them go joint top of the league tonight, then, though they won’t be sitting first unless they put eight goals past Reading without reply.

Fanciful to say the least, then, especially given Reading have started this season well themselves, with them sitting in third place in the division after a positive start under Paul Ince this year.

It’s set up to be a really good game, then, between the two sides and this is the XI that Michael Beale has named for this one as the R’s look to make another statement following their recent win at Bramall Lane…