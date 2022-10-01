Confirmed Portsmouth team news ahead of Ipswich Town clash

Portsmouth could go top of the league table this weekend in Sky Bet League One if they can beat Ipswich this afternoon and results go their way elsewhere.

It’s been a really bright start to the campaign for Pompey with them winning plenty of games and building up a head of steam.

Indeed, they have a game in hand on Ipswich and Plymouth who are above them in the table, and winning today and then winning that match in hand could see them starting to build a little gap at the summit.

They’ll be eager not to get carried away and instead focus on the job in hand today, though, which is trying to get a result against an Ipswich side with plenty of quality, even if their recent form has stuttered a little.

Here is the XI Pompey are going with for this one, then, as they look for a big result…

📋 Today's #Pompey team news… ☝️ One change from last time out

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Joe Morrell in the middle

➡️ Crackers and Tunni on the bench pic.twitter.com/QgZd2H3FGE — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) October 1, 2022