Confirmed: Player departs Birmingham City on temporary basis

Birmingham City midfielder Charlie Lakin has joined Ross County on a loan deal.

The news of Lakin’s Birmingham departure has been announced on Ross County’s official website, with the player set for another loan spell away from St Andrew’s.

The 21-year-old has made 14 appearances for Birmingham, with 10 of those coming for the club in the Championship. He debuted for the club in the FA Cup in February 2018, with his league debut coming at the start of the 2018/19 campaign.

However, Lakin was shipped out on loan last season, linking up with Stevenage.

Lakin made a total of 26 appearances across all competitions during that loan spell and scored twice, with both of those goals coming in League Two.

There’s been just a single Birmingham appearance for Lakin since returning from that loan spell. He featured in the 1-0 defeat to Cambridge in the League Cup.

Aitor Karanka has overseen a positive start to life as Birmingham boss and, as things stand heading into the first international break since the restart, they remain unbeaten.

Three consecutive draws have followed the opening day win over Brentford.

The Verdict

Lakin is at that age now where he needs to be playing plenty of senior football.

Ultimately, that’s not going to come for him at Birmingham under Karanka in the Championship.

That means it makes total sense for the midfielder to head out on loan, with Ross County a fairly positive move.

It’s not the EFL, granted, but it’ll still do the 21-year-old a world of good.

