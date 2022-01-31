Confirmed: Player departs Birmingham City on temporary basis

Birmingham City have announced the departure of Ivan Sanchez on loan.

The Spaniard has agreed terms with Real Valladolid, completing the final stage of his transfer to Real Valladolid.

The club has announced on its official website that Sanchez has left the club on a loan deal for the remainder of the season.

Sanchez hasn’t been able to make an impact on Lee Bowyer’s side this season, only featuring twice in the Championship so far in the campaign.

Both of those appearances came from the bench.

Sanchez was a much more prominent figure last season, competing in 40 Championship games for the club.

The winger arrived at Birmingham in August 2020 and made 44 appearances in total for the club.

Valladolid are currently second in the Segunda Division in Spain and are competing for a promotion to La Liga.

Sanchez leaves the Blues 17th in the Championship table. Bowyer’s side are 13 points clear of the relegation zone, but 12 adrift of the play-off places, leaving them with very little to play for unless their fortunes turn around.

Birmingham dropped two points on Sunday following a dramatic late comeback from Derby County, who secured a 2-2 finish courtesy of a 96th minute equaliser from Krystian Bielik.

Next up for Bowyer’s men is the visit of Sheffield United on February 4.

The Verdict

This is the right move for Sanchez at this stage of his career. At 29-years old, he is still young and should be looking to play more frequently.

A move back to his native country should be a good change of scenery for him.

He has been unable to break his way into Bowyer’s side this season, but with good performances in Spain he might still have a chance at the club.

However, this is also a good chance to put himself in the shop window, if he wants to seek a permanent move away from the club in the Summer.