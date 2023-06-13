Notts County will return to the EFL this season after four years away, but they had to be promoted from the National League the hard way via the play-offs despite accumulating 107 points in the regular season.

The Magpies' defeat of Chesterfield on penalties at Wembley though secured their spot in League Two for 2023-24, and they are being tipped to go well again.

Macaulay Langstaff took a lot of the plaudits with his 41-goal haul in the league last season, but his partner in crime Ruben Rodrigues will not be at Meadow Lane next season as the club have confirmed that he will depart when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Who is Ruben Rodrigues?

Rodrigues was plucked from the Dutch second tier by County in 2020 from Den Bosch, and whether it's as a striker or attacking midfield he has scored goals for County.

His 19-goal haul in the National League in 2022-23 was also accompanied by 15 assists, making the Portuguese maestro one of the msot creative players in the division.

The 26-year-old will move on to pastures new though and he is heading further up the English footballing pyramid.

Oxford United sign Ruben Rodrigues

Football League World were exclusively informed not long before it was confirmed that Oxford United were in pole position to land the signature of Rodrigues, and they subsequently confirmed his arrival on an undisclosed length 'long-term' contract.

The U's disappointed in League One this past season as they were in a relegation scrap, but head coach Liam Manning is looking to turn things round this coming season.

Rodrigues will add competition in the final third in a number of different positions, having played in the number 10, as a striker and out wide for Notts County, but Oxford were not the only club interested in the attacker.

Derby County were also keen on Ruben Rodrigues

Oxford's League One rivals Derby County, who narrowly missed out on the League One play-offs in May, were also keen to sign Rodrigues too, sources told Football League World.

However they have ended up losing out to their divisional rivals in the race for Rodrigues and now Paul Warne must look elsewhere in his bid to add fresh faces to his attacking outfit this summer.