Confirmed: Nottingham Forest XI v Liverpool ahead of FA Cup clash

The FA Cup action continues this evening with a classic fixture in English football set to resume for the first time in over 20 years as Nottingham Forest welcome Liverpool to the City Ground.

The two sides enjoyed a high-stakes rivalry around the late 70s and early 80s as they battled for the biggest prize in English football but have, in more recent years, have had different fortunes.

Forest, though, could be on their way back to England’s top table if Steve Cooper has his way, with them showing they can be a match for Premier League opposition already this season in the cup.

This is their biggest challenge to date, though, with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool still on course for an unprecedented quadruple.

Forest have home advantage, though, and the atmosphere will be cracking at the City Ground, with this being the line-up that Cooper has named for the home side to urge on…

📋 Team news 🆚 Liverpool 1️⃣ change for The Reds as Joe Lolley replaces Scott McKenna 👊 🌳🔴 #NFFC pic.twitter.com/SyyWzhbQnf — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) March 20, 2022