Norwich City have added yet another bit of Premier League experience to their ranks for the 2023-24 season in the form of Jack Stacey.

The Canaries have confirmed that the 27-year-old will put pen to paper on a three-year contract at Carrow Road after his release from the Cherries was confirmed at the conclusion of his four-year deal this summer, following Ashley Barnes through the door as an early summer addition with Shane Duffy heavily linked as well.

And Stacey will almost certainly be a replacement for Max Aarons, who has signalled his intentions this week to depart Carrow Road for pastures new with sporting director Stuart Webber already revealing that it's likely the England under-21 international will be sold to pave the way for a rebuild.

Who is Jack Stacey?

A graduate of the Reading FC youth academy, Stacey made just six league appearances for the Royals and spent time out on loan at Barnet, Carlisle United and most significantly Exeter City in his younger career before signing for Luton Town in 2017 permanently.

It is at Kenilworth Road where Stacey's reputation grew - he was part of a Hatters side for two years that won two promotions from League Two to the Championship and was part of a full-back partnership with James Justin, who then went on to complete a move to Leicester City and to be capped for England.

Stacey also got a Premier League move off the back of his performances as Bournemouth snapped him up in 2019 for a fee of £4 million, but he found more game-time in the Cherries' two seasons in the Championship as opposed to being in the top flight.

This past season, Stacey featured just 10 times in the Premier League with just three of those appearances being starts, and with their top flight status secured for another year, Bournemouth decided to ultimately let him go and not to renew his deal.

Is Jack Stacey a good signing for Norwich City?

With Sam Byram already confirmed to be departed from the club and Aarons seemingly on the way out too, Norwich needed a new right-back to compete with Bali Mumba next season.

They've certainly got a good player in Stacey on a free transfer as he has plenty of experience in the Championship, especially in a promotion winning team, and at the age of 27 he should be in his peak years.

It's quite clear what head coach David Wagner is trying to do - he wants experience in his side to complement the young talents already at the club and in Barnes and Stacey, there is promotion pedigree there.

There won't be much resale value in Stacey unless he has a storming campaign, but he will definitely be a good replacement for Aarons when he inevitably leaves.