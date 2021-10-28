Confirmed: Newcastle United secure Sunderland raid

Sunderland have confirmed that their under-23 lead coach Elliott Dickman has left his role at the Stadium of Light to take a new position with Newcastle United.

Dickman has been a mainstay of Sunderland’s academy over the last 25 years with him having taken on numerous positions within the academy during that time. He was the Black Cats’ assistant academy manager before progressing into the role of lead under-23s coach.

The 43-year-old achieved some notable success with Sunderland’s under-23s during his time as lead coach, with him guiding the club to the Premier League 2 Division 2 play-off final this year.

While he has also played a key role in bringing through a number of talented players from Sunderland’s academy through the years.

Sunderland’s under-23s side currently sit in 10th place in the Premier League 2 Division 2 table, with them three places behind Newcastle United at the moment.

The Black Cats have confirmed via their official club website that Dickman has now left his role with Sunderland and he has made the move to Newcastle to become their new lead coach.

The verdict

This is a very controversial move for Dickman to have made and there will be many people associated with the Black Cats that will find it difficult to accept that he has chosen to move on and take a role with their arch-rivals Newcastle.

However, you can maybe understand Dickman feeling that he wanted to take on a new challenge after he has spent the last 25 years working with Sunderland’s youth set up. It will also be an exciting challenge at Newcastle considering all of the changes that are set to occour with them following their takeover.

Dickman has been an excellent servant to Sunderland and he will be remembered for helping them to produce numerous quality players that have gone on to serve the club with distinction down the years.

However, his legacy might now be tainted forever following his decision to make the move to Newcastle. That is something that he might now just have to accept.