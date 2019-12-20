Confirmed: Newcastle make striker decision

Carlisle United have confirmed that Elias Sørensen has been recalled by his parent club Newcastle from his loan spell with the League Two club.

Sørensen struggled to make a notable impact with the Blues, and Newcastle seemingly weren’t content with his lack of minutes whilst out on loan.

The youngster only started one league game for Carlisle, and was restricted to a number of substitute appearances so far in this year’s campaign.

Newcastle’s loan manager Shola Ameobi has been in discussion with Carlisle’s first team coach Chris Beech, and have come to an agreement to terminate his loan spell early.

Carlisle also revealed that the loan could have been cut short during the New Year, and Newcastle are likely to be exploring alternative clubs that they could send Sørensen out on loan to for the rest of the season.

It seems highly unlikely that Sørensen will be involved for Newcastle’s first team when they take on Leicester City in their first game in 2020., but January could be a busy month for the young forward, as he looks to find a club who can guarantee him regular game time.

The Verdict:

This is the right decision by Newcastle I think.

Sørensen is a bright prospect with the Magpies, and he was far too good of an option to have occupying a spot on the substitutes bench in League Two.

Newcastle will surely be looking to loan him out at the earliest of opportunities in January, as he looks to further his development in senior football for the remainder of this year’s campaign.