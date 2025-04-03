Reading owner Dai Yongge has been given until April 22 to sell the club, as the EFL also revealed they had no reason to block his takeover back in 2017.

The Royals are in a dire situation right now, with the EFL disqualifying Yongge from owning a club, which forced him to sell before April 4 - or Reading potentially face being kicked out of the league.

Reading FC given more time to complete takeover

However, in a fresh development, the EFL has announced that they have extended the deadline to later in the month.

They state that this is down to complications with the ‘structure of assets’ at the club, which will be referencing Rob Couhig, who recently rejected a proposal from Yongge to lift security over the stadium and training ground.

It’s also said that Yongge remains in ‘active’ discussions to finalise a sale, with the EFL set to monitor those talks as they hope for a quick agreement.

EFL explain Dai Yongge involvement with Reading FC

Naturally, given how Reading have been mismanaged since Yongge bought the club, it has prompted many to question how he was allowed to purchase the Royals in the first place.

Plus, it was widely reported that Yongge, along with fellow businessman Dai Xiu Li, had failed to buy Hull City because they didn’t pass the fit and proper person test.

And, that was addressed in the EFL statement, as they claim that Yongge was looking to buy Reading outright, with no other interested party, and he had shown proof of funds and source of funding. Therefore, they say they had no reason to block the takeover.

Reading FC will hope for positive outcome ahead of April 22 deadline

Right now, the only thing that matters for Reading is a full sale that will allow them to move on from this disastrous Yongge era, and offer some hope for a brighter future.

Clearly, it’s going to be a complicated process with the stadium and training ground providing another issue, but it makes sense for the EFL to extend the deadline.

You can be sure that talks are going on all the time in the background, and all connected to Reading will be hoping and praying for a positive outcome as soon as possible.