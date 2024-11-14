Knighthead are hoping to complete a full takeover of Birmingham City in 2025, according to their chief financial officer, Mark Smith.

It's been a real rollercoaster of a journey for Blues supporters since their club received a big cash boost from Knighthead Capital last summer.

They have been in and around the Championship play-offs, sank down to the bottom end of the table, got relegated to League One and are now on the ascent again.

The ride continues, with the American investors looking to push full steam ahead with their revolutionisation of the West Midlands club. They're taking Birmingham from broken changing rooms and poor facilities to a world where they will have a £2-3 billion Sports Quarter to call their own, if things go to plan.

Even though Knighthead aren't the majority shareholders in the club, they certainly act like it. The frontman for the investment group, Tom Wagner, is the club's chairman and they are hoping to make their assumed position at the club their actual one in the near future.

Plans for a full Knighthead takeover of Birmingham City

Smith, the CFO of the firm, revealed details of their plans to make a full takeover of the club in the next calendar year. He spoke at Wednesday evening's Open House, which also featured a short video message from Wagner.

At the meeting between fans and club officials, there was also talk about some of the issues concerning the Sports Quarter.

The plans for which appeared to be in slight jeopardy after the chairman called for an improvement of the transport links in the east Birmingham area, where they are planning to build the Quarter, before West Midlands Rail shut down one of the popular trains that took supporters to and from their current home of St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park.

But, in more positive news, Wagner said that Knighthead have an "unwavering" commitment to completing the mega project, and a more detailed timeline for when his firm were going to take full control of the club was outlined.

"I think it’s already been discussed in the media, I think you’re talking 2025 when there’s potential for that to happen," said the Knighthead CFO, via Birmingham Live. "There are some commercially sensitive things we can’t say, but there’s hope it will be in the near future."

The American firm acquired 45.64% of the club last summer when Birmingham was valued at £22 million. The formerly known Birmingham Sports Holdings, that now goes by ZO Future Group LTD, currently retains a 51% controlling stake in the club.

You can only imagine what Knighthead will do with Birmingham City when they have full control

The current minority owners are obviously very invested, both physically and emotionally, in the Birmingham project. In order to give themselves the best chance of getting straight back up to the Championship, they broke the League One transfer record multiple times in the summer, accumulating a total expenditure of £20-25 million, according to The Athletic.

Given the amount of money that has been pumped into the club, it's no surprise that everybody expects City to win the league, even though they are currently second behind a surprising Wycombe Wanderers side.

2024/25 League One table (as of 14/11/24) Team P GD Pts 1 Wycombe Wanderers 14 16 32 2 Birmingham City 13 12 30 3 Wrexham 14 12 28 4 Barnsley 14 5 25 5 Lincoln City 14 4 25 6 Stockport County 15 8 24

Blues have blown minds ever since the start of the summer, and that was without Knighthead having most of the control of the club. When they do, it could be devastating for a lot of other hopeful clubs that may get smashed out of the way by the giant brummie fist that may be powered even more so by American dough.