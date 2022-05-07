Confirmed: Millwall team news for big clash with Bournemouth

Millwall have nothing to lose and everything to gain this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship, as they look to seal a play-off spot in the final round of regular league fixtures.

Four sides are battling for the final two spots up for grabs in the shootout for the Premier League, and the Lions know that they are obviously the outsiders to get in, with them needing a win and some of the results involving those above them to go their way.

All they can do is focus on getting a win against an already promoted Bournemouth this afternoon and seeing where that takes them, though.

Indeed, the Cherries have nothing to play for on the final day but that could make them dangerous, as they will play without pressure and look to end the season on a high.

Gary Rowett has named his XI for this clash with Millwall, then, so let’s take a look at how they’re set to line-up…