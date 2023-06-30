Manchester United starlet Ethan Galbraith has found his newest club after leaving Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old has agreed to join League One side Leyton Orient for the new campaign.

The Leyton Orient official website has confirmed that the midfielder has joined the O’s on a two-year contract that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2025.

Who is Ethan Galbraith?

Galbraith is a midfielder from Northern Ireland that has come through the youth academy at Man United.

The youngster was unable to make a breakthrough into the Red Devils’ first team squad, ultimately leading to his release going into this summer.

Galbraith has spent the last two seasons out on loan in the EFL, with Doncaster Rovers and Salford City respectively.

He made over 30 appearances for each club over the two campaigns, helping Rovers to 22nd in League One in 2021/22, before playing a role in Salford’s seventh-place finish in the League Two table last season.

Galbraith has also already earned a call-up to the Northern Ireland national team, making multiple appearances for the senior squad.

What are Leyton Orient’s expectations for next season?

Leyton Orient will be aiming to maintain competitiveness in League One following their promotion into the division for next season.

Richie Wellens’ side finished top of the League Two table, winning the title by six points to gain their place back in the third tier.

Galbraith will be expected to play a key role in the side next season, with his experience in the division set to be quite useful.

While he was unable to make it at Old Trafford, the player is still more than capable of competing at this level and he still possesses the potential to continue improving as he earns greater first team experience.

Will Ethan Galbraith be a good signing for Leyton Orient?

Galbraith showed a lot of promise at youth level but couldn’t quite show enough to make it in the Premier League.

However, Man United have still produced a number of excellent young players that have made great careers for themselves in the lower leagues.

There is no reason why Galbraith can’t follow in their footsteps and Orient are an exciting project to be a part of right now.

The club will be aiming to remain in the third tier, which the 22-year-old has experience of, having suffered relegation with Doncaster in 2022.

Wellens will be hopeful that Galbraith can prove how much he has developed in the year since his Rovers spell by playing a key role in Orient’s squad next season.