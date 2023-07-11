Wycombe Wanderers have completed the signing of Manchester City starlet Kian Breckin.

The club has confirmed on their website the arrival of the 19-year-old from the Etihad on a season-long loan deal.

The League One outfit await EFL and FA approval before making the move completely official, but are excited by the prospect of the Man City youngster joining up with the first team squad.

Who was interested in signing Kian Breckin?

Wycombe staved off interest from a number of clubs to secure the signing of the midfielder.

Blackburn Rovers registered their interest in the player, among a number of EFL clubs chasing his signature.

Leeds United were also credited with an attempt to sign the Man City starlet, but he has instead opted for a loan switch to Wycombe.

Breckin has yet to make his breakthrough into the City senior team, but has been a key part of their underage side in the Premier League 2.

The 19-year-old contributed eight goals and three assists from 24 appearances in the underage league last season.

Who is Kian Breckin?

Breckin is the son of former Nottingham Forest player Ian Breckin.

The youngster has come through the ranks of the Manchester City academy, where he has earned a lot of plaudits for his performances at underage level.

The 19-year-old is looking to make his breakthrough into senior football and has now secured a move to League One on a temporary basis.

He has attracted plenty of interest from elsewhere, which has given manager Matt Bloomfield all the more reason to get excited about his arrival.

“Kian has been on our radar for a long time and we’re thrilled that we’ve been able to bring him here,” said the Wycombe boss, via their club website.

“Scott Mitchell, our new Head of Recruitment, has done a brilliant job in getting the deal over the line after weeks and weeks of hard work.

“There were a lot of clubs in for him, but we know that the environment we’ve got here - in terms of the way we are going to play and the culture of looking after and developing players on and off the pitch - makes this an attractive place for players to come.

“He’s a really talented young lad with a big future in the game, and I know he’ll benefit from playing first-team football to add to the fantastic upbringing he’s already had in Manchester City’s youth setup.”

Breckin is Wycombe’s second summer signing, following Richard Keogh’s arrival last week.

Will Kian Breckin be a good signing for Wycombe Wanderers?

Breckin certainly possesses a lot of potential, so this will be a huge moment in his career.

The midfielder will now have to prove that he can compete at a senior level, and League One will be a perfect testing ground for his ability at this stage.

Wycombe have a lot of ambition and will be looking to compete for promotion this season.

Breckin could prove a shrewd signing given how prolific he has looked from midfield at underage level.