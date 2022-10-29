Confirmed Luton XI to take on Sunderland

Luton Town will look to give their play-off credentials a boost this afternoon as they take on Sunderland in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Hatters are just a couple of points outside the top six as things stand and a win today, depending on results around them, could see them into the play-offs come 5pm tonight.

They’re playing a Sunderland side that will also feel as though it can get into the play-offs, meanwhile, but needs to get out of the current run of form that they are in.

Here’s the Luton XI Nathan Jones has named for this clash…

Just under half an hour to go for this one, then, and both sides will be eager to get going and start well.

Luton are in better form than Sunderland going into this one, and you may well back the Hatters to get the job done this afternoon in the second tier…