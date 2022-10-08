Confirmed Luton Town XI to face West Brom

Luton Town will be looking to pile on the misery at West Bromwich Albion this afternoon, as Nathan Jones’ men go in search of three points.

Luton seem to be stumbling across plenty of sides with managerial issues of late, with them beating Hull last Friday hours after the Tigers had sacked Shota Arveladze.

Steve Bruce remains in the job at West Brom, of course, but his future there seems to be hanging by a thread and a loss this afternoon could be the final straw.

Luton cannot worry about that, though, with them having their own ambitions this season and a big win here would be a real statement, regardless of the current form of West Brom.

Jones has named his XI for this clash at the Hawthorns, then, and this is the team he will be hoping can get the job done for him come kick off in just under an hour from now…