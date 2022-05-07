Confirmed: Luton Town team news for important clash with Reading

Luton Town are 90 minutes from a Sky Bet Championship play-off place this afternoon as they take on Reading on the final day.

It’s been a wonderful season for the Hatters and they have destiny in their own hands, which is all any side can really ask for when it comes to trying to achieve something at the end of the campaign.

Indeed, Nathan Jones and his men have shown so far this year they are more than happy to deal with pressure and expectation, and defy the critics, and they’ll be looking to put a cap on the regular season by beating Reading and then having a shot at getting themselves into the Premier League.

It all comes down to this, then, and it all comes down to the XI that Jones has named for the game with Reading.

Here’s how the Hatters line up for this one, with kick-off taking place at 12:30 this afternoon…

📋 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐬 🆚 Reading 🔸 Five changes

🔸 Bree and Bradley return

🔸 Clark starts

🔸 Cornick & Jerome in attack#LUTREA | #COYH — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) May 7, 2022