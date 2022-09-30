Confirmed Luton Town team news ahead of Hull City clash

Luton Town will be looking to take advantage of some upheaval tonight as they take on Hull City in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Tigers have opted to wait until right to the end of the international break to sack their manager Shota Arveladze and so go into this game just hours after that news broke.

Indeed, that will make for a fascinating dynamic during tonight’s match and Luton will look to seize upon any opportunity caused by potential disarray, though they also need to be careful the decision hasn’t galvanized tonight’s opposition.

Nathan Jones will want a professional performance from his men this evening, then, as the Hatters look to establish themselves in the play-off mix again this season, and he won’t care for what has been happening in the boardroom of tonight’s opponents.

Jones has named the XI he expects to get the job done this evening so let’s look at it now:

📋 Your Hatters to face Hull 📋 ◽️ One change ☝️

◽️ Adebayo and Morris in attack 🔥

◽️ Pelly back on the bench 🙌#HULLUT | #COYH pic.twitter.com/gRWlpjoi02 — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) September 30, 2022