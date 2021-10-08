Confirmed: Luton Town sanction temporary player exit

Luton Town have allowed winger Dion Pereira to depart the club on a short-term basis as he seeks regular first-team football.

The 22-year-old has joined Vanarama National League side Yeovil Town on a month-long loan and there could be a chance to extend that if he impresses at Huish Park.

Pereira signed for the Hatters in November 2020, having come through the Watford academy before joining MLS side Atlanta United in 2019.

He made 18 appearances in that league over the course of the year but was still released and after almost a year without a club he was picked up by Luton, although his search for first-team football has proven fruitless.

Pereira only made his Town debut at the end of last season in a cameo against Queens Park Rangers, and whilst he’s taken a place on Nathan Jones’ bench for multiple Championship matches this season, he’s only played once which was in the EFL Cup against Stevenage.

The Verdict

The youngster will be looking to prove his worth at Yeovil and he will be more looking to catch Nathan Jones’ eye as well.

His future at Luton looks ropey at best with his contract expiring at the end of the season and considering he’s hardly been given a chance to play then you’d have to assume he looks likely to be released.

But that could change if he blows the National League away and it could provide a stepping stone to getting more chances at Kenilworth Road.

We will have to see how it pans out but it’s a good opportunity for Pereira and one he must grasp.