Confirmed: Luton Town sanction temporary exit for defender

Luton Town have allowed defender Matt Moloney to leave the club on a temporary basis.

As confirmed by the club’s official website, Moloney has joined Hitchin Town on work experience until January.

A product of Luton’s youth academy, the defender has yet to make his debut for the club’s senior side and is currently in the third year of his scholarship at Kenilworth Road.

Used exclusively by the Hatters in their development squad in recent seasons, Moloney will now be handed the opportunity to impress at senior level for Hitchin.

The Canaries are currently 19th in the Southern League Premier Central division.

Set to face Needham Market on Saturday, Hitchin could potentially call upon the services of Moloney for this particular fixture.

By securing all three points in this particular fixture, the Canaries could potentially move above the likes of Stourbridge and St Ives Town in the league standings.

1 of 22 True or false? Luton's current away kit is white True False

In Moloney’s absence, Luton will be aiming to produce a positive performance in their clash with Millwall this weekend.

The Hatters have only lost one of their last seven league games and thus will fancy their chances of securing a positive result at The Den against Gary Rowett’s side.

The Verdict

This could turn out to be a wise decision by Luton if Moloney goes on to feature regularly for Hitchin during his spell at the club.

Whilst featuring at youth level does allow individuals to hone their skills, it could be argued that it is no substitute for senior football which provides players with invaluable experience that they will be able to learn from later on in their careers.

Moloney will be hoping to produce some eye-catching performances for Hitchin before returning to Kenilworth Road next year.

By deliver the goods at a consistent basis at this level, there is no reason why the defender cannot eventually force his way into contention for a place in Luton’s senior squad in the not too distant future.