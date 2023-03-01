Confirmed: Liverpool secure signature of EFL player for undisclosed fee

Hull City have confirmed that young keeper Kornel Misciur has left the club to join Liverpool after a fee was agreed between the clubs.

The stopper joined the Tigers as a kid and has progressed through the ranks to play for the U16s this season, where he has impressed.

And, he has clearly caught the eye of the Reds, as Hull announced on their official site that Misciur has left to link up with the Premier League giants for an undisclosed fee.

Whilst it was a blow for the Championship side to lose an exciting talent, Academy Manager Richard Naylor explained why it shows they are doing things right in terms of developing players.

“We are really happy that Kornel has been given this opportunity. Although we are disappointed to lose Kornel, he has been given a fantastic chance to represent one of the biggest academies in the world.

“It shows the hard work that everyone does at the academy to develop the players for their footballing journey and we wish Kornel all the best in his move to Liverpool.”

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say this is a great opportunity for the teenager who will no doubt be looking forward to joining a club like Liverpool.

As Naylor mentions, they are one of the top academies in the world so the appeal is obvious and when they firm up their interest it’s hard for a club like Hull to do much to stop this happening.

In this instance, they’ve agreed a fee and it does show that they’re producing talent even if it’s frustrating they won’t go on to see the benefits of this player.

