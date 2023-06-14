Crewe Alexandra have completed the signing of keeper Harvey Davies on season long loan from Liverpool.

Who is Harvey Davies?

The 19-year-old is a keeper who has come through the ranks at Liverpool, with the local lad having joined the club's academy as a kid, and he has continued to progress up the development sides over the years.

Whilst Davies is yet to make his first-team debut for the Reds, he has regularly trained with Jurgen Klopp’s side, and he is highly-rated, which is why he has been on the bench in the past for Champions League games, including ties against Real Madrid.

However, given the strength in depth in goal at Anfield, with Brazilian number one Alisson the main man, Davies is understandably a long way away from getting minutes at the moment.

Therefore, it has been decided that the best next step for his development is to go out on loan, in what will be the teenager's first spell away from Liverpool.

And, it was announced on Wednesday afternoon that Crewe have landed the player, as they welcome Davies to the club on their official site.

“Crewe Alexandra have completed the loan signing of highly-rated Liverpool keeper Harvey Davies. The 19-year-old, an England Under-20 international, has penned a season-long deal at Mornflake Stadium.”

That will be a big boost for Crewe as they head into another year in League Two, after finishing 13th in the previous campaign.

Davies will hope to take this opportunity

This is a great move for Davies as he is getting to an age now where he needs to be playing football regularly, and the only way that’s going to happen is with a loan move, so this seems like the ideal fit for all parties.

Crewe know they need to strengthen that area, and bringing in Davies seems like a coup, because as well as coming with a good reputation from Liverpool, he also represents England at youth level, so it’s fair to say he is someone who has the natural ability to thrive in League Two.

But, it’s now about seeing how he can cope with the demands of League Two, and that will be a test for the youngster considering he is unproven. So, it will be interesting to see how he does, but it does seem a smart bit of business from Crewe.