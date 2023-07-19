Liverpool's academy setup is among the best in England and every season it will see plenty of graduates head into the EFL to gain first-team experience elsewhere instead of playing under-21's football.

The likes of Conor Bradley, Tyler Morton, Paul Glatzel and Owen Beck all signed for Championship, League One or League Two clubs in 2022-23, and the same can be said for attacking midfielder James Balagizi.

Balagizi played for Crawley Town of League Two in the first half of the season before picking up an injury, and he's now set to step up a level for the 2023-24 campaign.

That is because Wigan Athletic have confirmed that they have raided the Reds to bring the 19-year-old to the DW Stadium on a season-long loan, with Balagizi himself extending his contract with Liverpool at the same time.

Who is James Balagizi?

Balagizi started in Liverpool's academy as a young child before making a move to Manchester City at the age of six, but returned to the Reds at under-11's level.

He remained at Anfield for the rest of his youth career and progressed through the academy system and into the under-18's, making his debut at that level in October 2019 as a 16-year-old - he had already been capped at two different youth levels for England before this.

Balagizi continued his progress through Liverpool's youth setup and showed his creative prowess either through the middle or out wide, with his performances at under-21 level leading to a first ever call-up to the senior squad for an EFL Cup match against Norwich City in September 2021.

After ending the 2021-22 season with 28 appearances to his name at youth level for Liverpool, Balagizi was sent out to the EFL for the very first time as he joined Crawley Town on loan.

Balagizi was developing well for the Red Devils, scoring three times for them in 16 appearances - including against Premier League side Fulham in the EFL Cup - and was featuring in a number of different positions before injury issues forced the early termination of his loan agreement in January.

He did appear once for Liverpool's under-21's before the end of the season but he will now head to Wigan with a point to prove at League One level, where he will also have to prove that he is over his injury troubles that somewhat plagued him in 2022-23.

Where does James Balagizi fit in at Wigan Athletic?

With Shaun Maloney more often than not last season opting for a two attacking midfielder system behind a lone striker, perhaps alongside Thelo Aasgaard.

Balagizi's versatility though means that should Maloney want to mix and match formations then the Liverpool youngster can provide competition in multiple positions in the final third.

There's clearly raw natural ability there in Balagizi's game, and at the age of 19 he is only going to get better if he can keep the injuries away.

He now needs to develop a level of consistency at a team that despite having an eight-point deduction in League One to deal with are expected to be amongst the top six at the end of the season, and he should get the game-time needed to make an impact.