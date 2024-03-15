Highlights Mateo Joseph, born in Spain to an English father and Spanish mother, switches allegiance to Spain U-21 squad from England.

The talented 20-year-old Leeds striker is known for his well-rounded skill set and impressive goal-scoring record in youth teams.

Injury has limited Joseph's playing time this season, but Spain sees him as a key player with potential to become their future number-nine.

Leeds United striker Mateo Joseph has been called up to Spain's U-21 squad and has confirmed his desire to switch his allegiance from England to Spain.

The striker's full name is Mateo Joseph Fernández-Regatillo, and he was born in Cantabria on October 19th 2003 in Spain to an English father of Antiguan descent and a Spanish mother, and he holds Spanish and British citizenship.

Joseph is a youth product of Racing Santander, but moved to the academy of Espanyol in 2017 after a prolific season. However, a little over two years ago, in January 2022, he transferred to his current side, Leeds, on an initial three-year contract.

At just 18, he initially linked up with their growing U-23 side, which was an area Victor Orta put plenty of work into during his time with the club. Joseph instantly became one of the stars of the team, operating predominantly as a striker, although sometimes out wide as well.

He has notched 20 goals in 37 games for Leeds' various youth sides, including a further four assists, and has been used sparingly in Leeds games prior to this season, where he has found the bulk of his minutes and broken into the first-team.

Joseph scored a brace at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup to fire his first goals for the West Yorkshire outfit, and his exploits haven't gone unnoticed, with Spain coming calling for a youth international call up.

Mateo Joseph called up to Spain U-21 duty

In March 2023, Joseph received his first call-up to the England U-20 squad and made his debut during a 2–0 win over Germany in Manchester. On May 10th 2023, Joseph was also included in the England squad for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The Leeds youngster would go on to feature three times during that tournament, collecting one assist. He has three goals and two assists in 10 games at U-20 level for England, but there was always a chance that he would switch his allegiance to Spain, with the striker not yet tied down to a particular nation.

However, he has now been called up to Spain's U-21s squad after discussions with head coach, Santi Denia, committing his future to his home country.

Spain's U-21s will first host Slovakia on Thursday 21st March (6pm) in a friendly, before taking on Belgium at the Estadio Mediterráneo﻿ a few days later (Tuesday 26th March, 6pm) in their latest EURO U-21 qualifier.

Mateo Joseph's career decision

Injury has restricted Joseph to less action than he would have liked this term, after starting the campaign on the treatment table, but he has all the fundamentals to make it as a striker to a very high level.

The 20-year-old can finish well, run the channels, link play, hold up the ball, and is strong in one-v-one situations as well. His skill set for a striker is well-rounded already, and he has all the attributes of a modern day number-nine to succeed with more refinement and development.

Spain also have a distinct lack of centre-forwards in either their senior set up or youth teams of any really great quality, meaning Joseph has a pathway to being their number-nine with further development and time.