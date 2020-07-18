Confirmed: Leeds United win the Championship title

The Championship title has been secured this afternoon for Leeds United, with Brentford’s 1-0 loss at Stoke City meaning Marcelo Bielsa’s men cannot be overhauled.

Leeds were promoted last night after West Brom were beaten 2-1 by Huddersfield Town, with Bielsa’s side needing to find a point from the final two games of the season to secure the title.

This lunchtime, Lee Gregory’s first-half goal was enough to secure the points for Stoke against Brentford, which, in the process, wrapped up the title for Bielsa.

His side sit top on 87 points, five ahead of West Brom and six ahead of Brentford. They still have two games left to play this season and take on Derby County tomorrow afternoon.

It has been a magnificent effort from Leeds this season. Bielsa’s side have won 26 games – the most in the Championship – drawn on nine occasions and only lost nine times.

Since the restart, Leeds have lost only one game and picked up an impressive 16 points from seven fixtures.

A return to the Premier League will offer Leeds a chance to compete in the top-flight for the first time since 2004.

The Verdict

What an achievement this is for Leeds United.

When their rivals have crumbled, they have held their nerve and picked up some unbelievable form at just the right time.

They have won the most games in the division this season and, along the way, they have beaten West Brom, Brentford and Fulham at some point.

Those big moments see them as champions.

