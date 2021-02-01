Confirmed: Leeds United player seals permanent EFL switch

Rochdale have swooped to sign Conor Shaughnessy from Leeds United.

Shaughnessy has been on the books at Elland Road since 2016, having taken his first steps into senior football at Elland Road after a spell with Reading’s youth set-up.

However, he’s fallen out of favour under Marcelo Bielsa and, after a series of loans with Hearts, Mansfield and burton Albion, the 24-year-old has now left Elland Road permanently.

Rochdale have confirmed a permanent deal, with Shaughnessy signing an 18-month contract and linking up with the League One outfit on a free transfer.

Beren Cross has revealed that Shaughnessy terminated his contract at Elland Road on Friday, paving the way for him to move to Spotland as a free agent.

In total, Shaughnessy managed 15 appearances for Leeds across all competitions, which included nine in the Championship.

Thomas Christiansen leaned on the Irishman heavily at the start of the 2017/18 campaign, with Shaughnessy playing at centre-back in the early season absence of Liam Cooper and Pontus Jansson.

Shaughnessy also has experience of playing in the midfield.

The Verdict

Shaughnessy needed a fresh start away from Leeds and it will be good for him that he’s been able to cut ties with the Elland Road club permanently.

Bielsa never truly fancied Shaughnessy and the defender suffered as the side evolved beyond his pace of progression.

That’s very little to do with his ability and he’s sure to be a hit in League One.

It’s a good move for all parties.

Thoughts? Let us know!