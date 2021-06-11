Confirmed: Leeds United player departs Elland Road to link up with former Whites man in the EFL

Fleetwood Town have confirmed the signing of striker Ryan Edmondson on loan from Leeds United.

Edmondson, 20, joins up with former Leeds United manager Simon Grayson at the Cod Army as he looks to earn some game-time in League One next term.

The striker spent last season out on loan at Aberdeen where he scored two goals in 14 appearances for the SPFL side, whilst in the second half of the campaign he spent time at Sixfields with Northampton, where he scored two goals for the Cobblers.

Fleetwood will be hoping for a better campaign next season after they finished in 15th place, with the club likely to be hoping for a play-off push in what is looking a competitive League One.

The Cod Army return to pre-season training later this month and that is where Edmondson will meet the rest of his teammates.

The verdict

This looks like a solid move for all parties.

Realistically, Edmondson’s hopes of breaking into the Leeds United first-team look very slim right now with Patrick Bamford enjoying an excellent season in the Premier League.

He’s clearly liked though by Bielsa and the Argentinian will be hoping another loan stint in the EFL will help progress and develop his game.

Simon Grayson’s experience and know-how in-terms of developing younger players should stand Edmondson in good stead.