Confirmed: Leeds United man joins EFL club on permanent deal

Fleetwood Town have confirmed that they’ve completed the permanent signing of Leeds United teenager Max McMillan.

With Fleetwood’s League One future secure for another season and the play-offs out of reach, it seems the North West club have shifted some of their attention to looking ahead.

The club confirmed yesterday that they had signed McMillan from the Whites, with the 18-year-old signing a contract until the end of the 2022/23 campaign, in which the Cod Army hold a further 12-month option.

The forward, who will join up with Stephen Crainey’s Development Squad with immediate effect, has been a regular fixture in Leeds’ youth sides this term, making 14 appearances in the U18 Premier League as well as featuring in the FA Youth Cup, EFL Trophy, and Premier League 2.

McMillan is a centre-forward by trade and has already developed something of a reputation for scoring eye-catching goals – having won League Football Education’s March Goal of the Month competition and turned heads with an impressive free-kick last year.

The teenager has a South African father and has outlined his hopes to represent Bafana Bafana in the future but for the time being, it appears he is just happy to follow in the footsteps of Lewie Coyle by swapping Elland Road for Highbury.

The Verdict

This looks like a very interesting signing for Fleetwood and one that could pay dividends for them if he is coached well and given time to develop.

Signing Coyle worked out very well for the Cod Army and they’ll be hoping that the 18-year-old striker can have a similar impact.

Leeds have brought some impressive players through from academy to first team in recent years but it seems McMillan’s exit is likely a product of their Premier League success raising the bar at the club – something that Fleetwood have now benefitted from.