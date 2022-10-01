Confirmed Ipswich Town team news ahead of Portsmouth clash

A big clash takes place at the top of the Sky Bet League One table this afternoon as Ipswich Town and Portsmouth meet.

The Tractor Boys set the early pace in the league but have stumbled a little in recent matches, and now find Plymouth Argyle heading up the standings.

It’s very tightly packed at the top of the third tier, though, with Argyle just a point clear of Ipswich in the league standings and Portsmouth level on points with the Tractor Boys.

Portsmouth, though, have a game in hand on those above them and if they can win that they will go top, though they need to try and get a good result against Ipswich to keep that being the case.

Ipswich will be looking for the opposite to happen, then, as they bid to take victory and here we have the XI that is going to take to the field for Ipswich…