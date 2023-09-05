Highlights Ipswich Town have signed Ayyuba Jambang from Reading for their development side, adding depth to the squad.

Jambang, an 18-year-old right-back, previously played for Norwich City and has yet to make his mark in professional football.

While Jambang won't feature in the first-team right away, Ipswich Town sees potential in him and hopes he can work his way up in the future.

Who is Ayyuba Jambang?

The 18-year-old right-back had previously been on the books of the Tractor Boys’ bitter rivals Norwich City before making the switch to Reading last year.

As you would expect for someone so young, Jambang is someone who is yet to make his mark in the professional game, with his minutes so far coming in academy football.

Ipswich Town complete signing of Ayyuba Jambang

After 12 months with the Royals, Jambang is on the move, with the player confirming on Instagram that he had made the switch to Portman Road.

“Delighted to finally get this over the line, as one chapter closes another opens , can’t wait to get started. Thank you to everyone at Reading Football Club for the past year.”

It’s no secret that the teenager had been on the radar of Ipswich, as he had featured for Ipswich’s U21 side in a game against Fleetwood last week, so the coaches have had the chance to assess Jambang close up, and they are clearly impressed by what he has to offer.

Will Ayyuba Jambang feature for Kieran McKenna’s side?

Unsurprisingly, this is not a signing for the first-team at the moment. With Ipswich flying high at the top of the Championship, there is fierce competition for places in McKenna’s squad, and the boss will be happy with the depth he has throughout his squad.

However, the club are also keeping an eye on the future, and whilst there has been a focus and investment in the senior side, the same applies in the development groups.

For Jambang, it’s a chance to join the U21s, and he will hope to work his way into the first-team in the years to come.

It remains to be seen whether the youngster will have a loan move to help his development, but the immediate focus will be for Jambang to settle at his new club, and to show what he can do to the staff at Portman Road.

Is this a good signing for Ipswich?

Only time will tell on this one, but fans will be pleased to see that the club are always looking to improve the development side, and it’s obviously a low-risk move.

So, it will be interesting to see how Jambang’s career plays out, and it’s a great opportunity for the player at a big club who have big ambitions.

What next for Ipswich?

The Suffolk outfit are a club on the up right now, and McKenna will be delighted with how they have handled their return to the second tier.

He will be aware that there are big challenges ahead, but there is confidence and momentum around Ipswich that will make them a real test for any side in the Championship.

McKenna’s men are back in action when they make the trip to Hillsborough to take on Sheffield Wednesday after the international break on September 16.