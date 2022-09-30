Confirmed Hull City team news for Luton Town clash

Hull City welcome Luton Town to Humberside this evening as they look to get a first win under their belts since the exit of Shota Arveladze earlier on today.

The manager was dismissed by the Tigers after a poor start to the season and it is clear that the owners are expecting more from the team after a summer where they made some decent signings.

We’ll see what sort of impact the removal of the manager has had at this early stage tonight, then, with Luton in town.

Nathan Jones’ men are once again looking to try and get into the play-offs this season and challenge for promotion and will provide a stern test to Hull, but the Tigers will feel as though they have the quality to give them a run for their money and the managerial change might aid them.

Let’s take a look at the XI they have named for this one, then, with kick-off an hour away…