Confirmed: Hull City midfielder seals exit

Hull City had a poor season last year as they finished the campaign sat 19th in the table.

However, following the takeover of the club by Acun Ilicali, things look much more optimistic ahead of next season for the Tigers.

There are plenty of changes happening in preparation for the new season and Richie Smallwood and George Honeyman have already made moves away from the club.

George Moncur becomes the latest midfielder to leave the club after Leyton Orient announced the signing of him today.

It’s a transfer that comes with little shock given the fact his season was hindered with injures and he ended up making just seven starts in the league last season.

Making 14 appearances in total, only one of these came under Shota Arveladze after he took over at the club in January and it was an 80th minute substitution.

The 28-year-old was under contract for another year at Hull but the club agreed to release him for his contract so he could make the move.

It’s a clear sign that the manager is freeing up space in his side and with Adama Traore and Ozan Tufan currently in the process of finalising deals with the side you can understand why.

Furthermore, the Tigers are also keen in striking an agreement with Jean Michael Seri following his release from newly promoted Fulham this summer.

Whilst they are yet to get confirmation of these signings, the fact they are moving on midfielders from last season is a positive signal.

The Verdict:

The decision to release Moncur from his contract so he could make a move to Leyton Orient was definitely a sensible one from Hull. It was clear he had no part in the manager’s plans next season so there was no point in him staying at the club.

Based on the recent outgoings at the club, it’s a positive sign that the expected midfield signings, especially Traore and Tufan should be confirmed soon allowing them to join the club and add to Arveladze’s side for next season.

Following the club’s takeover, it was always expected there would be a fair amount of change at the club this summer as a reflection of this and it is clear to see in action.

Moncur himself will now be hoping he can get some regular football under his belt with the League Two side.