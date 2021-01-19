Confirmed: Huddersfield Town seal transfer agreement with experienced defender

Huddersfield Town have swooped to sign Richard Keogh on a short-term contract.

Keogh has been with MK Dons in League One since the start of the season and has made 18 appearances in the league there, with a further three appearances coming in cup competitions.

Now, though, the 34-year-old is heading back into the Championship and linking up with the Terriers.

It’s been confirmed by Huddersfield that Keogh has signed a contract until the end of the season and has picked up the vacant number 15 shirt.

Keogh is a veteran in terms of the Championship, having played 316 times in the division for Derby County prior to linking up with MK Dons. He additionally made 10 play-off appearances for the Rams and guided them to the play-off final in 2019.

16 questions about Carlos Corberan that Huddersfield fans may struggle to get correct – Can you get full marks?

1 of 16 Which Spanish club did Corberan spend his youth career with? Real Madrid Barcelona Valencia Real Sociedad

Carlos Corberan has confirmed that Keogh is in line for his debut tomorrow evening in the Championship as Huddersfield take on Millwall.

He is likely to partner Naby Sarr at centre-back, with Rarmani Edmonds-Green sidelined alongside a number of his teammates.

Christopher Schindler and Richard Stearman remain around a month away from returning, whilst Tommy Elphick is a long-term absentee that’s never been available to Corberan.

The Verdict

Huddersfield’s injury list this season is quite remarkable, particularly at centre-back!

Last weekend, Sarr was out too, which forced Corberan to play Edmonds-Green with Romoney Crichlow. That’s a really inexperienced combo and depth was needed.

Keogh isn’t just depth, he’s experienced depth, who has done well in the Championship before.

In a footballing sense, on a deal until the end of the season, it looks a good deal.

Thoughts? Let us know!